Elkton welcomes Delavan Ag Pumps as they create 30 jobs with a $2.3 million dollar investment

Elkton, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear says Delavan Ag Pumps Inc. plans to plant a new manufacturing facility in Todd County.

Delavan, now headquartered in Minneapolis, first began in De Moines, Iowa in 1941, producing ag spray and fuel burner nozzles. Now, the company produces pumps, and hydraulics and earlier this year, expanded its lawn and garden product line.

They are projecting to create 30 different types of jobs for Kentuckians with a $2.3 million investment. Jobs created at the facility will include management, engineering and assembly roles.

The new manufacturing facility adds to Kentucky’s growing agribusiness sector, which currently employs more than 20,000 people statewide.

“It is great to see the continued success of our state’s aggrotech sector with growth of existing businesses and the addition of new companies like Delavan Ag Pumps,” Beshear said.

The company will be placed in the Marsh Building on West Main Street, which will aid production and warehouse operations.

The multi-million-dollar operation is expected to go online in October.

“This is a great project for Todd County and the families who will benefit from the job creation associated with this investment,” Beshear said.

Elkton Mayor, Arthur Green, commented on the partnership saying, “As a leader in agriculture pump manufacturing, we welcome the company and its newest division to our community. We have no doubt that they’ll enjoy success in our city and region for years to come.”

In addition, Delavan can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. These include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

For more information on Delavan, visit DelavanFluidPower.com.

More information on the Governor’s AgriTech Initiative is available at AgriTech.ky.gov.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.