Golden Alert for missing woman diagnosed with mental health disorders

Missing woman, Teresa Symone Creek.
Missing woman, Teresa Symone Creek.(Simpson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman diagnosed with several mental health disorders.

Officials have issued a Golden Alert as they search for Teresa Symone Creek, 55, who was last seen on Tuesday, August 30 at her home on Craft Road in Franklin.

According to officials, she has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is suffering from ‘extreme depression.’

Creek was last seen wearing blue jeans, and she’s expected to have the white dog (in the photo) with her. She is five feet tall, about 135 pounds with brown hair.

She is driving a blue 1998 Ford F-150 Pickup Truck with Kentucky tags, license plate number 810-FMH.

If you see her, please contact (270) 586-7425.

