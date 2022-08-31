Glasgow man in custody for allegedly attacking female victim with machete

Eddie J. Cooper lodged in custody after attacking woman with machete.
Eddie J. Cooper lodged in custody after attacking woman with machete.(Glascow Police Department)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - One man in Glasgow is behind bars after police say he attacked a woman with a machete.

On August 27, Glasgow police responded to a complaint on South Lewis Street about a man named Eddie J. Cooper.

The complaint led the officers to discover that the man had assaulted a female victim with a machete and then ran away.

Cooper was soon located by officers behind a building and taken into custody, where he was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Assault 1sr Degree-Domestic Violence, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Strangulation 1st Degree and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

The victim was treated for injuries to her head and hand area.

The arrest was made by Officer Jordan Saltsman, who was assisted by Officer Andrew Moore and Officer Jewelie Robinson.

