Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb, of Scottsville was involved in a fatal car crash.

The Scottsville police department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill Wednesday morning.

Lamb was traveling South on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge Passenger.

His vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the roadway, striking a utility pole, causing the vehicle to overturn, police said.

Scottsville Fire Department, Allen County EMS and Allen County Rescue squad responded to the incident.

Lamb was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene by the Allen County Coroner.

