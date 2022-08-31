A new indoor facility is coming for WKU Softball/Soccer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a historic day for two Hilltopper female sports teams as they broke ground for their new indoor softball and soccer facility.

President Timothy Caboni says this advancement for women’s athletics at WKU is long overdue.

The Lady Toppers softball and soccer teams have never had a place to call “home.”

Jason Neidell is the only head coach in WKU women’s soccer history, and he has seen how these programs have grown from the ground up.

After reminiscing about the past and looking toward the future, Neidell says, ”To all of the other soccer players that came before. To Coach Tudor because she was on the inaugural softball team, so you know, I know there’s an investment there and it’s just absolutely fantastic to think that I can be up on the 27th floor of PFT one year from now, see a green field, and see a beautiful building here for all of us.”

Construction is set to begin within the coming weeks, and the facility will be located at the Soccer/Softball Complex.

Softball Senior Taylor Webster says this is just the start of what’s yet to come. She adds, ”It’s nice knowing that we’re finally getting something that we deserve. Both softball and soccer. I mean we’ve both worked very hard, and so knowing that both of us have won championships but we’re also building something not for us, but for upcoming people. Knowing that the people before us built a foundation, we’re just going to keep building it from here on out.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.