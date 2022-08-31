Pet of the Week: Runa

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Runa is a 1 year old pit bull mix. She was an owner surrender due to no fault of her own. She is playful, sweet, gentle, and such a snuggle bug! She is good around kids and other dogs! She would do best in a house that can take her for 1-2 walks a day or has a big, fenced in yard to let her run and play ball. For more information about how you can adopt Runa or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

