Plano woman petitions for help with school traffic

PLANO, Ky. (WBKO) - What’s your least favorite part of back-to-school season?

For one plano woman, it’s the traffic.

“Here it is, 3:30 p.m. Just like clockwork, you’re gonna sit here for up to an hour in traffic,” said Stacey Hays.

Stacey Hays is referring to school traffic on Plano Road, something she’s been fighting for a week now.

“Getting off the interstate, I first noticed that traffic was backed all the way up to the parkway, where me and my husband usually get off every afternoon. Every day since then, we’ve been having to bypass Plano Road all together.”

Though it isn’t just getting caught in traffic that has Hays concerned.

“I realized there’s only one way in and out of Plano, and that’s Plano Road. So if there ever was an accident or anything like that, emergency services would never be able to get down this road.”

So, Hays decided it was time to take action.

“You have these speeding reckless drivers here just trying to bypass this traffic altogether. So that’s where I come in,” Hays said. “I wanted to start a petition that would hopefully help some of the people who are trying to drop their kids off at school and the people who are trying to bypass the traffic.”

The petition asks lawmakers to consider making changes to the road to better suit it for school traffic.

“I would like to see a loop formed around the school, get this main traffic off of the road. Maybe eventually do some eminent domain, put a third driving lane over to the right there to allow passengers who are not going to go to the school to be able to bypass.”

Hays says she knows it won’t be easy, but hopes a solution will come soon.

“I’m hoping for immediate resolution. And I know a lot of other concerned parents are too like even the people who posted on the petition. They’re, you know, really concerned parents who are just trying to get their kids to and from school safely.”

Hays is also hopeful a solution will be found, in time for her to send her daughter to school next year

WBKO has reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for a comment, but has not received one at this time.

Hays’ petition can be found online.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.