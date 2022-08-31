“Rae of Sunshine” gives suicide prevention presentation at Logan County High School

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The students at Logan County High School received a presentation about suicide awareness and prevention from Taylora Schlosser, founder of “Rae of Sunshine”.

Taylor Rae was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky getting ready to start her second semester. Her major scored her an internship at iHeart Radio.

On January 8, 2019, her family was notified of the tragic news that Taylor had taken her own life.

Her family’s grief moved them to action as they created the Rae of Sunshine Foundation. Rae, being Taylor’s middle name and sunshine describing her disposition. The curly sun logo for the organization representing her curly blonde hair.

“Our family decided that we wanted to remember Taylor for more than just that night. That is the reason that we created the foundation. We are very passionate about making sure that no other mother, no other father, no other brother or sister feel what we feel every day when they lose someone to suicide,” Schlosser said of the family’s decision to create Rae of Sunshine.

Taylor’s brothers were instrumental in wanting to do something substantial to honor her. They decided that more people need to acknowledge and talk about mental health issues before it is too late.

Schlosser said, “It’s important that if your children, or a spouse or a loved one.; if you see them not participating in normal activities, please see your family doctor. Let them help you and guide you in a treatment plan to address the issues that they are having. It’s very important to surround yourself with things and people that illuminate your life.”

The goal of the foundation is to promote positive acts of kindness, eliminate the stigma of mental health, and increase access to resources supporting Social & Emotional Health

In the three years since starting the foundation, they have donated over $30K to help with the education for future mental health providers.

The foundation raises money by selling merchandise and donations. Every student at Logan County High School received a bracelet with the suicide prevention hotline built into the design; ensuring that every student has access to that resource whether they need it for themselves or someone they care about.

“We have to find a way to talk about our mental health. We talk about heart health, we talk about kidney health, we talk about sports injuries, and we have to get to where we can talk about our mental health the exact same way and we must find a way to increase access and resources. and I really do believe that this generation will be the generation that changes the stigma to say that it’s okay to not be okay,” said Schlosser.

