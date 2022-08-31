Thursday Looks Gorgeous!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WONDERFUL! Temps were pleasantly warm thanks to much lower humidity. Open up your windows tonight, as it will be cool and comfy!

Mainly dry next two days

Another nice day is on the way Thursday! We may be just a tad warmer in the afternoon, but expect lots more sunshine with humidity values staying rather low one more time. Friday looks mainly dry, although muggier air starts to creep back into the region.

As we head into the holiday weekend the heat and humidity begin to climb again. There also could be some hit or miss showers and storms. Unsettled weather continues into early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 87. Low 65. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer. High 90. Low 68. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 89. Low 68. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 102 (1932)

Record Low: 42 (1946)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.96″ (-2.80″)

Yearly Precip: 33.25″ (-1.52″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:16 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Moderate (7435 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 9.8 (High - Grass, Weeds)

