Thursday Looks Gorgeous!

Stickier air returns this weekend
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WONDERFUL! Temps were pleasantly warm thanks to much lower humidity. Open up your windows tonight, as it will be cool and comfy!

Mainly dry next two days

Another nice day is on the way Thursday! We may be just a tad warmer in the afternoon, but expect lots more sunshine with humidity values staying rather low one more time. Friday looks mainly dry, although muggier air starts to creep back into the region.

As we head into the holiday weekend the heat and humidity begin to climb again. There also could be some hit or miss showers and storms. Unsettled weather continues into early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 87. Low 65. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer. High 90. Low 68. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 89. Low 68. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 102 (1932)

Record Low: 42 (1946)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.96″ (-2.80″)

Yearly Precip: 33.25″ (-1.52″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:16 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Moderate (7435 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 9.8 (High - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Parks, accused of selling narcotics to two victims, and one died.
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Lena Carver
Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car
Moss Middle School
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and Warren County leaders at a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Electric car battery factory breaks ground in Bowling Green

Latest News

August 31st Weather Forecast
A Wonderful Wednesday: Low Humidity and Plenty of Sunshine
August 31st Weather Forecast
August 31st Weather Forecast
Less humid air means cooler overnight lows
Beautiful Next Two Days!
August 30th Weather Forecast
Improving conditions today