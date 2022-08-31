Video shows pastor arrested while watering plants; plans to file lawsuit

Police body camera footage released last week shows officers approaching Pastor Michael Jennings, of Vision of Abundant Life Church, and questioning why he’s at the house.
By Brittany Dionne and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILDERSBURG, Al. (WBRC/Gray News) – An attorney for a Black pastor in Alabama who was arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers in May is calling the incident “irrational, irresponsible and illegal.”

Police body camera footage released last week shows officers approaching Pastor Michael Jennings, of Vision of Abundant Life Church, and questioning why he’s at the house.

The 20-minute video shows the pastor being confronted and arrested by police.

Disclaimer: This video contains some foul language.

The 20-minute video shows the pastor being confronted and arrested by police.

He identifies himself as “Pastor Jennings” and says he’s been asked to water the flowers while a neighbor is gone.

The officers asked Jennings for his identification, but he refused knowing he didn’t have to produce ID because he was not committing a crime.

Shortly after, Jennings walked away with the officers following behind.

In the video, Jennings can be heard telling police the gold SUV parked in the driveway that prompted the 911 call didn’t belong to him.

Jennings told officers his name and said his home was across the street.

The pastor was placed into handcuffs and sat down on nearby steps. He was charged with obstructing governmental operations.

The officers later spoke with the 911 caller, who confirmed Jennings would be watering her neighbor’s flowers since they are out of town and said, “this is probably my fault.”

The gold SUV seen on the property came back as registered to the neighbor who lived at the home where Jennings was watering flowers.

The charges against Jennings were dropped the following month. However, his attorney said they still plan to sue the department.

“These cases put law enforcement on notice and the country on notice that these types of interactions — thank God that Pastor Jennings had a cool head. He didn’t get aggressive or defensive in a sense, and he complied when the officers grabbed him,” civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Parks, accused of selling narcotics to two victims, and one died.
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Lena Carver
Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car
Moss Middle School
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and Warren County leaders at a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Electric car battery factory breaks ground in Bowling Green

Latest News

Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
John Karika, an EMT, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Saturday after...
EMT renders aid to teen boy immediately after shooting him, police say
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
US Marshals capture ex-Marine, most wanted murder suspect in Central America
FILE – Lawyer John Eastman appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia.
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe