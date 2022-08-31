Western Kentucky University holds ribbon cutting at The Commons at Helm Library

Western Kentucky University has reimagined the traditional library with The Commons at Helm...
Western Kentucky University has reimagined the traditional library with The Commons at Helm Library. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new space celebrated this new area with spaces for studying, collaboration, and social interactions. It is unlike any library in the Commonwealth.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University has reimagined the traditional library with The Commons at Helm Library. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new space celebrated this new area with spaces for studying, collaboration, and social interactions. It is unlike any library in the Commonwealth.

The Commons at Helm Library integrates the history of the building in its design while making it a modern educational hub for the community. It was originally built in 1934 as a Health and fitness area and renovated in the 1960′s to be a library. The hardwood floors from the original basketball arena and the jump circle remain in the center of the main level of the three floor facility. The Library was closed at the end of the spring semester in 2019 to begin the remodeling process to be completed in 2021. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 altered the schedule.

WKU president, Dr. Timothy C. Caboni announced the project during his investiture address in 2018, stating that it would “provide a flexible and modern common space that serves as a dining destination for the entire community.”

A steering committee made up of WKU faculty, staff and students worked with designers from Gensler and architects from Luckett & Farley group. A&K Construction handled the General Contracting responsibilities.

Permanent space for several restaurants is made possible by WKU’s partnership with Aramark. Such favorites as Panda Express, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Rising Roll and Spencer’s Coffee are some of the eateries that have space at The Commons.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Parks, accused of selling narcotics to two victims, and one died.
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Lena Carver
Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car
Moss Middle School
UPDATE: BGPD arrest juvenile after false school shooting report
Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and Warren County leaders at a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Electric car battery factory breaks ground in Bowling Green

Latest News

Eddie J. Cooper lodged in custody after attacking woman with machete.
Glasgow man in custody for allegedly attacking female victim with machete
Police respond.
Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning
The Dodge Ram pickup Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was driving while...
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had messed him up
The donated goods, whether it be transportation or school supplies, made the trip to lend a...
Donated buses from Barren Co. filled with supplies head to Eastern Kentucky