A Wonderful Wednesday: Low Humidity and Plenty of Sunshine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a picture perfect final day of August!

Turning even cooler tonight

The humidity and temperatures being to climb

Shower/storm chances for the holiday weekend

Wednesday and Thursday will feel fantastic as we say au revoir to August and welcome in September. Afternoon highs will be a tad below normal the next two days.

As we head into the holiday weekend the heat and humidity begin to climb again. There also could be some hit or miss showers and storms. Unsettled weather continues into early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 85. Low 59. Winds NW at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 63. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 90. Low 68. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High Today: 102(1930)

Record Low Today: 42(1946)

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 7:16 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.21″

So Far This Month: 0.96″ (-2.80″)

So Far This Year: 33.25″ (-1.39″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 9.8 (High: Grasses)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.