3 people from Muhlenberg Co. sentenced in child exploitation case

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Attorney General announced that three people from Muhlenberg County have been sentenced in a child exploitation case.

24-year-old Ethan Sparks of Central City, 24-year-old Gillian Bledsoe of Drakesboro and 23-year-old Justin Gibson were sentenced on Monday.

Officials say Sparks pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.

They say Bledsoe and Gibson both pled guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.

Officials tell us Sparks was sentenced to five years.

Bledsoe and Gibson were both sentenced to 12 months.

According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, Sparks induced and assisted minors in the collection of sexually graphic images, which he then distributed online.

Authorities say Bledsoe and Gibson helped him with the distribution of the images.

