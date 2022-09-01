78-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver runs red light in Scottsville

Scottsville Police Department
Scottsville Police Department(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - One man died and two women were arrested after a crash Thursday morning in Scottsville.

The Scottsville Police Department responded to a crash that happened at the intersection of us 31-E and KY 100 around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a 2017 Nissan driven by 28-year-old Annissa Stanton failed to stop at a red traffic light when a 2005 Buick driven by 78-year-old Vernon Cooper came into the path of Stanton and her passenger, 34-year-old Desiree O’Neil.

Stanton and O’Neil were treated and released from the Med Center in Scottsville for their injuries.

Cooper was also taken to the Med Center of Scottsville where he was later pronounced dead.

Stanton, of Nashville, TN was arrested on multiple charges that include:

1. Manslaughter

2. Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (DUI)

3. Wanton endangerment 1st degree

4. Disregarding a traffic control device

5. Reckless driving

6 Operating on a suspended license

O’Neil, of Hendersonville, TN was arrested and charged with the following:

1. Manslaughter 1st degree (Complicity)

2. Alcohol intoxication in a public place

