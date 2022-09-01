Crime Stoppers: Porch Pirate

Crime Stoppers: Porch Pirate
By Gene Birk
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday August 11, 2022 an Amazon delivery driver left a package on the front porch of a residence.

Officers say at around 2:00 p.m. that same day, another person is seen knocking on that same front porch door. Two additional bags can be seen on the porch.

After no one answers the door, the person leaves with the bags and the package from Amazon.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning
Caleb Parks, accused of selling narcotics to two victims, and one died.
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Lena Carver
Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car

Latest News

Steven Parker, 45
Cave City man arrested on domestic violence charges
Lena Carver
Glasgow woman charged after crashing into parked car
Update on Webster Co. Sheriff’s indictment
Webster Co. Sheriff makes first court appearance
Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim
Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim