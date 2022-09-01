Elevated levels of carbon dioxide at BG Junior High cause students, employee to become ill

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Seven Bowling Green Junior High students and an employee have become ill after elevated levels of carbon dioxide were detected in the school’s kitchen.

The following communication was sent to families of students at Bowling Green Junior High.

“Earlier today, an employee in the cafeteria became ill, which was determined to be caused by elevated levels of CO2 in the kitchen. The entire school was checked by the Bowling Green Fire Department, and determined concerns were isolated to the kitchen and cafeteria area. Upon further investigation across the school, seven BGJHS students indicated they were experiencing symptoms, and were also evaluated by medical staff. Parents of all students experiencing symptoms have been contacted by school personnel.

ATMOS Energy has worked to resolve the issue immediately.

Bowling Green Junior High will be serving lunch outdoors today, but will be back to normal operations this afternoon.”

