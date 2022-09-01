Family honors memory of loved one, bringing awareness of drug overdose deaths in younger adults

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and a family in Monroe County continues preserving the memory of their loved one while also raising awareness to the cause.

One family member is speaking out on the harm drugs can inflict, claiming the lives of loved ones.

“It came to a shock when we lost her,” recalls Stacy Swiney Crews, Tiley Jo Neill’s aunt.

Neill was only 17 when her life was cut short, due to a drug overdose.

“Tiley was a bright shining star in everybody’s lives,” also says Crews.

A light dimmed too soon, but her memory continues to live on through her family, as they strive to raise awareness to drug overdose deaths in younger adults.

“Our most important messages to let them know that there are people out there willing to listen to them and that there is help and there is hope. It’s okay not to be okay,” added Crews.

That although things may seem impossible, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

“They’re gonna have things that they struggle with and things that they deal with, but there’s always going to be someone there to listen and to be able to help them with those problems that you know, they don’t have to turn to self-medicating with any kind of substance to be able to help them.,” also says Crews.

In honor of Tiley, her family decided to organize a rally that would help inform the community while also keeping her memory alive.

“We started the Overdose Awareness Rally in 2021, we held it during recovery month, which is next month, September. So we held it, we had speakers, we had events for kids. We had Casey’s Law advocates come in and speak about Casey’s law. We had Narcan training with free Narcan being given,” she explains.

Tiley’s aunt believes if others are aware of the benefits of Narcan and how to administer it, more lives can be saved.

Narcan can save somebody, and even if, even if the, you know, it ends up not, you know, it can offer that life saving hope right there. We hope to grow this event each year, we have to bring awareness and we have to say ‘not one more child.’ She wanted everyone to get help. And even though you know, she was suffering her own issue, she was always there for everyone else,” also said Crews.

Also to honor Tiley’s memory, her family set up a scholarship fund, and this year one senior will receive the award for the first time.

The funds were raised at the rally.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.