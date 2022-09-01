Higher Humidity - and Chances for Rain - About to Return

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Great weather continued Thursday, but changes are coming as we move into Labor Day weekend.

Seasonable temps into next week

Friday looks mainly dry, although muggier air starts to creep back into the region. This may help fire off a stray shower or thundershower late Friday afternoon. Highs will be a bit warmer, topping out around 90°.

As we head into the holiday weekend, higher humidity will be noted. There also could be some hit or miss showers and storms, with the best chances coming during the afternoon to early evening hours. When it’s not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds to go with seasonable temperatures. Rain chances back off toward the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer. Stray shower possible late. High 90. Low 68. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 87. Low 68. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 86. Low 69. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 104 (1943)

Record Low: 44 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.13″)

Yearly Precip: 33.25″ (-1.65″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Moderate (7841 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 10.0 (Very High - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.