Higher Humidity - and Chances for Rain - About to Return

An unsettled holiday weekend ahead
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Great weather continued Thursday, but changes are coming as we move into Labor Day weekend.

Seasonable temps into next week

Friday looks mainly dry, although muggier air starts to creep back into the region. This may help fire off a stray shower or thundershower late Friday afternoon. Highs will be a bit warmer, topping out around 90°.

As we head into the holiday weekend, higher humidity will be noted. There also could be some hit or miss showers and storms, with the best chances coming during the afternoon to early evening hours. When it’s not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds to go with seasonable temperatures. Rain chances back off toward the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer. Stray shower possible late. High 90. Low 68. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 87. Low 68. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 86. Low 69. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 104 (1943)

Record Low: 44 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.13″)

Yearly Precip: 33.25″ (-1.65″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:15 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Moderate (7841 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 10.0 (Very High - Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
The Dodge Ram pickup Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was driving while...
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’
Eddie J. Cooper lodged in custody after attacking woman with machete.
Glasgow man in custody for allegedly attacking female victim with machete

Latest News

September 1 Weather Forecast
Sliding into September!
September 1 Weather Forecast
September 1 Weather Forecast
Stickier air returns this weekend
Thursday Looks Gorgeous!
August 31st Weather Forecast
A Wonderful Wednesday: Low Humidity and Plenty of Sunshine