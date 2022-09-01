Highway dedication for beloved and late founder of Barren-Metcalfe EMS

Micheal T Swift Memorial Highway dedicated in Glasgow.
Micheal T Swift Memorial Highway dedicated in Glasgow.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials gathered in Glasgow Thursday morning, to dedicate a portion of a local highway to the late Michael Swift.

Swift was the founder of the Barren-Metcalfe County Emergency Medical Services, and he retired in September of 2016 after more than 41 years with the service. He was also the Barren County coroner prior to his retirement. He died unexpectedly in March 2017 at the age of 66.

“Director Swift has been instrumental in all of our lives,” said EMS Director Joe Middleton. “He served in different education components throughout our education, throughout our careers. And not only was he an invaluable leader, but he was also a supporter of the employees and a great friend of this community.”

The General Assembly recently passed a resolution to dedicate a portion of Hwy 90 to Swift. The measure was sponsored by Representative Steve Riley (R-Glasgow).

“I think there’s a great honor just to have an icon like that identified and named,” said Middleton.

The Michael Timothy Swift Highway will be a section of Kentucky Highway 90, that extends from Broadway Street in downtown Glasgow to the Louis B Cumberland Parkway interchange.

“Not only are we appreciative of the work and the commitment Director Swift had to the organization in that community-- we also have to maintain a level of thanks and appreciation to the family for all of the sacrifices that they’ve made throughout their lives in ensuring that director Swift was available to the community and to the service,” expressed Middleton.

