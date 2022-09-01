Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged road rage shooting that prompted several Glasgow schools to be placed on ‘alert.’

According to officials, the incident started out east of Glasgow on Hwy 68-80 and ended within city limits on the Veterans Outer loop.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies that a car acted in an aggressive manner towards them and then allegedly pointed a gun out of the car and fired one shot. It’s unclear whether the suspect was aiming at the individual’s car or not. The victim’s car was not hit by a bullet.

Officials have obtained surveillance footage of the vehicle in question. The suspect is believed to be driving a dark blue SUV with tinted windows, possibly a Dodge.

This incident prompted authorities to communicate with surrounding schools which have prompted Highland, Glasgow Middle and Glasgow High on alert.

The school released the following statement:

“We were made aware of a non-school related issue from the Glasgow Police Department. Out of an abundance of caution, we placed Highland, Glasgow Middle and Glasgow High on alert. Again, there was never a threat to our schools and we continue to monitor the situation with the help of Glasgow Police. All of our students are safe and receiving instruction as normal within their respective schools.”

