Sliding into September!

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning started cool and crisp, but temperatures are warming quickly for the first day of Meteorological Fall!

  • Temperatures are getting warmer
  • The humidity is climbing
  • Showers are possible for the holiday weekend

Another nice day is on the way! We may be just a tad warmer in the afternoon, but expect lots more sunshine with humidity values staying rather low one more time. Friday looks mainly dry, although muggier air starts to creep back into the region.

As we head into the holiday weekend the heat and humidity begin to climb again. There also could be some hit or miss showers and storms. Unsettled weather continues into early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 87. Low 65. Winds NE at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer. High 90. Low 68. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 89. Low 68. Winds SE at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High Today: 104(1943)

Record Low Today: 44(1887)

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″

So Far This Year: 33.25″ (-1.52″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 6/Small Particulate Matter: 27)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 10 (High: Grasses)

