Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A student at a North Carolina high school was killed in an apparent stabbing Thursday, police said.

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said in a news conference that a student resource officer requested assistance at 7:01 a.m. for a report of a fight at Northside High School. It was discovered that two students had been stabbed just inside a common area of the school.

The school resource officer responded quickly to the attack, and one student was taken into custody.

Two people, both minors, were found injured and taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Yaniero said the he believes one teacher was injured as well but was treated by EMS at the scene.

Identities of the people involved have not been released by authorities. Police said next of kin of the victim has been notified.

When asked about the weapon use in the stabbing, the police chief said that is part of the active investigation.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, and students have since been released, a school official said. School was canceled for the remainder of the day, with classes going to virtual for Friday, and athletic events also have been canceled.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
The Dodge Ram pickup Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was driving while...
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’
Eddie J. Cooper lodged in custody after attacking woman with machete.
Glasgow man in custody for allegedly attacking female victim with machete

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert
FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a deposition with...
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is forecast and the storm is...
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic
Grady Lambert was hit by a truck while running in Amarillo, Texas, while on a cross-country trek.
Man hit by truck while running across the country for a cause, not expected to survive
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say