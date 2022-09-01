Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned

Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was arraigned Sept. 1, 2022 on charges...
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court.

Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.

Not guilty pleas were entered for Catalina, who was in a wheelchair with his right leg in a cast, on charges of murder, assault, driving under the influence, failure to maintain insurance and wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $250,000 cash. If the bond is posted, Catalina will be placed on home incarceration.

The Dodge Ram pickup Catalina was driving hit several vehicles as it traveled north on I-65 in the southbound lanes near the Kentucky Exposition Center. One of the cars hit by the pickup belonged to Rajnu Masoud, 26, of Bowling Green. Masoud died in the crash.

Two other drivers whose vehicles were hit by Catalina’s truck were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Louisville Metro police reports say witnesses saw Catalina’s pickup traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour while going the wrong way.

The report states that Catalina told an officer he had used meth several days before the crash, but couldn’t give exact dates. It also says Catalina said he was messed up on drugs and driving as fast as his truck would go.

Drug tests are pending.

If he is not indicted by a grand jury, Catalina will be back in Jefferson District Court on September 9.

