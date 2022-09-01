Tickets now available for Unseen BG Tour at the Historic Railpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Unseen Bowling Green Tours are back at the Historic Railpark Train Museum!

Unseen BG is a walking history tour guide around different parts of the city where participants can learn about the town’s past. There are three different tours in total and this is the first time that many have been offered.

Those are the Downtown Mischief and Murder Tour, the Murder Mansion Tour, and Pauline Tabor’s XXX (21+) Tour.

“If you’ve been on our downtown tour before, it’s similar, but we’ve got some brand new stores that we’ve never had before,” Executive Director Jamie Johnson said, “And then we are bringing back the ever-popular murder mansion, which is out on Fairview Cemetery ran out in that area.”

For those that are over 21 and looking for something more, Unseen BG has Pauline Tabor’s XXX (21+) where you get to hear the story of Madam Pauline Tabor while walking through Downtown Bowling Green and visiting a few bars along the way.

“The third tour that we brought back again this year is hands down our most popular and it’s the Pauling Tabor Triple X pub crawl,” She said.

Johnson also adds that if you want tickets, get them as soon as you can.

“Three of our tour dates and times are already sold out,” she said, “You know, the polling table tour only has four dates this year, one of them has already sold out, and the other one had five left. So when we tell people to go online today and book, we mean it.”

For more information or to get tickets, visit unseenbgky.com or call the Historic Railpark and Train Museum.

