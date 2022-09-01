View From The Hill: WKU’s new Soccer and Softball Complex has even more meaning for the coaches of both programs

Soccer/Softball Complex Groundbreaking
(WBKO)
By Amy Bingham
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s groundbreaking of a WKU Soccer/Softball Complex is especially sweet for both head coaches whose histories with the programs date back to the beginning.

Amy Bingham explains in this week’s View from the Hill.

“To have this now in place, it’s going to be a different world for us.”

The future is bright for WKU Softball and WKU Soccer after this week’s groundbreaking of a complex that will serve both programs.

“It’s nice to see soccer as well as us be able to have a facility right here next to our playing surfaces.”

It’s been a long time coming.

Softball Coach Amy Tudor was a catcher on the inaugural team in 2000, before the field was even built.

“I can remember we had practice at Basil Griffin Park and we were so excited just to be on the team and going over and just being able to represent WKU.”

And Soccer coach Jason Neidell is the only head coach in WKU Soccer history, leading the program since 2001.

“It’s a game changer for our student-athletes behind us in softball and soccer and it’s a game changer for future student-athletes who will come here.”

No longer will the teams have to trek back and forth from Houchens-Smith Stadium and E.A. Diddle Arena to their locker rooms

“It will be a great facility for the soccer team and softball – we’ll both have sides.  We’ll use the indoor with cages with soccer.  We have a place to wash our uniforms, we have a place for them to get taped.”

Providing a new home that will allow both programs to build on the success they’ve had over the last two decades.

Construction on the complex will begin in the coming weeks with completion expected in the Summer of ‘23.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
The Dodge Ram pickup Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was driving while...
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’
Eddie J. Cooper lodged in custody after attacking woman with machete.
Glasgow man in custody for allegedly attacking female victim with machete

Latest News

Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday.
Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville
Scottsville Police Department
78-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver runs red light in Scottsville
Barren County Sheriff's Office search for suspect's car involved in alleged road rage shooting.
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
Water Safety this Labor Day Weekend
Water Safety this Labor Day Weekend