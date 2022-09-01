View From The Hill: WKU’s new Soccer and Softball Complex has even more meaning for the coaches of both programs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s groundbreaking of a WKU Soccer/Softball Complex is especially sweet for both head coaches whose histories with the programs date back to the beginning.

Amy Bingham explains in this week’s View from the Hill.

“To have this now in place, it’s going to be a different world for us.”

The future is bright for WKU Softball and WKU Soccer after this week’s groundbreaking of a complex that will serve both programs.

“It’s nice to see soccer as well as us be able to have a facility right here next to our playing surfaces.”

It’s been a long time coming.

Softball Coach Amy Tudor was a catcher on the inaugural team in 2000, before the field was even built.

“I can remember we had practice at Basil Griffin Park and we were so excited just to be on the team and going over and just being able to represent WKU.”

And Soccer coach Jason Neidell is the only head coach in WKU Soccer history, leading the program since 2001.

“It’s a game changer for our student-athletes behind us in softball and soccer and it’s a game changer for future student-athletes who will come here.”

No longer will the teams have to trek back and forth from Houchens-Smith Stadium and E.A. Diddle Arena to their locker rooms

“It will be a great facility for the soccer team and softball – we’ll both have sides. We’ll use the indoor with cages with soccer. We have a place to wash our uniforms, we have a place for them to get taped.”

Providing a new home that will allow both programs to build on the success they’ve had over the last two decades.

Construction on the complex will begin in the coming weeks with completion expected in the Summer of ‘23.

