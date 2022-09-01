Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville

Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday.
Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday.(Gray TV)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The refugee community in Bowling Green are mourning the tragic loss of one of their members.

Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and five children, the oldest just five years old.

Issa Nzaliwa, one of Masoud’s closest friends, says his death is not only hurting the refugee and immigrant community, but the entire city of Bowling Green.

“There are so many people who recognized the potential that Rajnu had for this community, the potential he had for his family, and for so many people with good will for our city,” says Nzawila. “That is why his death is felt all over the city.”

Nzaliwa, who considers Masoud a brother, says the refugee community is at a loss for words, and does not know what exactly the future holds for them at this time.

Dr. William Mkanta, the Director of the Kentucky Institute for International Studies, says when Masoud moved to Bowling Green five years ago, all he wanted to do was find ways to support his community.

“The moment he came in, he had a lot of ideas of supporting the community in different ways,” says Mkanta. “He was a young man, educated, and he wanted to use his knowledge and skills to help the communities here in Bowling Green.”

Although he is gone, he will not be forgotten. Rajnu Masoud was only 26 years old.

A “GoFundMe” page has been set up to raise money for the Masoud family, and to help cover funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation, visit GoFundMe.com

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
The Dodge Ram pickup Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was driving while...
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’
Eddie J. Cooper lodged in custody after attacking woman with machete.
Glasgow man in custody for allegedly attacking female victim with machete

Latest News

View From The Hill: WKU’s new Soccer and Softball Complex has even more meaning for the coaches of both programs
Scottsville Police Department
78-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver runs red light in Scottsville
Barren County Sheriff's Office search for suspect's car involved in alleged road rage shooting.
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
Water Safety this Labor Day Weekend
Water Safety this Labor Day Weekend