Warren Co. Public Schools hosting book donation drive for Eastern Kentucky flood relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Letcher County schools were completely destroyed by the flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky last month.

On Monday, August 29th, the Warren County Public School system began hosting a book donation drive in order to help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. Starting a book drive is something Melissa Stephanski says is a great way for Warren County Public Schools to support other schools in need.

“We learned a lot when our district went through the tragedy of the tornado back in December of 2021, ” says Melissa Stephanski, Chief Academic Officer at Warren County Public Schools. “The district of Letcher County’s superintendent put out a call for books because they had several libraries demolished from the floods, so we are all about giving back and helping others. We received that help when we needed it, and we decided a book drive would be a great thing for schools supporting other schools.”

Stephanski also says the book drive is a great way to give back, especially after the support that Southcentral Kentucky received after the December tornadoes.

“I think the school system has a wonderful opportunity to be models of what we want our students to grow into - the kind of citizens we want to produce,” Stephanski says. “For us as adults, and for our students, it allows us all to get involved and be able to give to each other. We are all one Kentucky and we all need to support each other, so it allows us to be able to do that.”

If you want to get involved and donate to the book drive, WCPS asks that the books be either new or gently used. You can find out where you can donate on their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.