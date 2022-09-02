Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Video Clips
Live Stream
Apps
Home
News
Traffic
State
Regional
National
Investigation
International
AM and Midday
Health
Education
Crime Stoppers
Crime
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Fish & Game Forecast
First Alert Weather Classes
Sports
Sports Connection
Football Friday Nights
Scoreboard
Talkin' Tops
PrepSpin
Sign Up for eNews
Job Watch
Contests
Video Clips
Live Stream
Latest Newscasts
Apps
Programming Schedule
Contact Us
Meet the News Team
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
Submit Photo or Video
Submit Birthdays & Anniversaries
Jobs with Gray Television
Jobs with WBKO
Sponsored Pages
Good News
Hometown Hero
Poppy's Field Trip
Shop Local
SOKY Happenings Calendar
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Press Releases
3 Muhlenberg Co. citizens sentenced in child exploitation case
MUHLENBERG CHILD SEX EXPLOIT ARRESTS
By
WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
78-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver runs red light in Scottsville
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’
Latest News
Two Adairville Elementary students tackle the football field
Adairville Elementary students compete in the Kentucky State Fair
BG UNSEEN TOURS - VOSOT
ADAIRVILLE GIRL FOOTBALL PLAYER - PKG