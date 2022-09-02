Adairville Elementary students compete in the Kentucky State Fair

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Seven students from Adairville Elementary school competed in the Country Ham Competition this year at the Kentucky State Fair. Led by Carrie Derossett, 4H Youth Development Agent for Logan County for the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, the children made their own country hams and made speeches that they presented at the fair.

Twelve participants were 4H members from Logan County that ranged from 9 to 18 years old.

The Country Ham project started 25 years ago and is a statewide program that saw 825 4H members participate this year. Logan County has been involved in the project for the past six years.

The project started in March when the children traveled to Clifty Farms to learn about the process of making country ham. There were three visits to the farm all together and each time, the staff worked with the students to provide the information and knowledge to complete the tasks.

The speeches required that the students explain the difference between country ham and city ham. There were workshops held over the summer for the students to work on their speeches that were later practiced with parents.

On August 19th, the culmination of all their hard work was presented at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. Each of the children had two hams; one they picked for competition and the other they were able to keep and enjoy. Each of the 4H members were also able to spend the day at the fair with their families.

Parents or students interested in joining 4H can contact their local extension office for information. Registration for the Country Ham Project is in December.

