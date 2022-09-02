Bigfoot sighting reported at South Carolina state park

Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was...
Three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was 5-6 feet tall and walking upright retreat into the woods from the roadway.(Paul Fisher/Getty Images via Canva)
By WTOC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – Three visitors to a state park in South Carolina claim they saw an animal they believe could be Bigfoot.

The three people visited Hunting Island State Park on Aug. 3 and reported seeing an animal that was 5-6 feet tall and walking upright retreat into the woods from the roadway.

The people were unable to take a photo quickly enough but reported the sighting to park staff and to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

According to the report, the animal had legs that were “approximately 3 feet long, human-like jointed knee, with dark brown, splotchy black hair that was approximately 2 inches long.”

The report continues, “We were all in a state of amazement as to what occurred as it happened so quickly. We have enjoyed taking many vacations at the park throughout the years since we were children in the 1950′s to the present. While the area is abundant in wildlife, we have never witnessed anything like this in the past.”

The park superintendent informed the group he would take the report as a “credible incident” and initiate an investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville Police Department
78-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver runs red light in Scottsville
Barren County Sheriff's Office search for suspect's car involved in alleged road rage shooting.
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
Several fall ill at Bowling Green Junior High School from elevated carbon dioxide levels
Elevated levels of carbon monoxide at BG Junior High cause students, employee to become ill
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Police respond.
Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site
Sunny and warm today, but showers are likely for our Labor Day weekend!
Friday morning forecast
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions