Bowling Green welcomes Labor Day weekend fireworks

Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of the “no burn ban” during this year’s fourth of July, the Bowling Green City Commissioners voted to amend the city’s fireworks ordinance to allow fireworks to be set off this Labor Day weekend.

Today through September 5th between the hours of noon and 11 p.m., Bowling Green residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks. The hope is that residents will be able to make up for the fireworks-friendly days they lost in July.

Deborah West, the public information officer with the City of Bowling Green, says, “Residents who purchased fireworks and observed the burn ban asked city officials for an alternative date to discharge fireworks resulting in the board of commissioners’ decision August 2nd to temporarily amend the fireworks ordinance. We’re very grateful to the residents who complied with the burn ban.”

A firefighter with BGFD advises residents to contact their local fire department if they have any questions regarding the safest places and ways to shoot off their holiday fireworks.

