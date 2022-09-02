Cheetah Clean purchasing Campbell Lane Express Car Wash

Cheetah Clean to buy Campbell Lane Car Wash
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is expanding again in Bowling Green after the company announced that it was buying a car wash on Campbell Lane.

In a news release, the company said it agreed to purchase the Campbell Lane Express Car Wash. With the purchase, Cheetah Clean will own and operate four Cheetah Clean car washes in the Bowling Green area.

“As our newest location on Cave Mill Road has been a huge success, we are excited to build off of that momentum and continue to grow through the acquisition of Campbell Lane Express Car Wash,” said Jeff Fields, CEO, and Founder of Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. “We are committed to expanding our retail footprint and providing a premium service to our customers. Over the next few months, we will be rebranding the site as well as making significant improvements to the unit as well.”

Cheetah Clean Auto Wash owns and operates seven branded locations in Kentucky.

