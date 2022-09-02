Climate change may increase turbulence, researchers say

The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Despite the possibility...
The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Despite the possibility of turbulence increasing, experts say planes will still be safe to ride since they're designed to handle higher winds.(pxhere)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Riding in an airplane could become bumpier in the future.

According to U.K. researchers, climate change is modifying turbulence and it may increase by two- or three-fold worldwide starting in 2050.

However, they said that doesn’t mean taking to the skies will be less safe since planes are designed to handle the high winds.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported turbulence is the top cause of injuries to passengers and staff in non-fatal accidents.

According to the National Center for Atmospheric Research, turbulence causes around $500 million annually in injuries, delays and damage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville Police Department
78-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver runs red light in Scottsville
Barren County Sheriff's Office search for suspect's car involved in alleged road rage shooting.
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
Several fall ill at Bowling Green Junior High School from elevated carbon dioxide levels
Elevated levels of carbon monoxide at BG Junior High cause students, employee to become ill
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Police respond.
Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
LIVE: Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects
It's a historic step forward that could also offer humans extra protection from the fury of...
Scientific breakthrough could save Florida’s threatened coral reefs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home
Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says