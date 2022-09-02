Cravens Elementary students learn new way to say Pledge of Allegiance

Newscast recording
By Steve Mehling
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Cravens Elementary School students began learning a new way to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

School officials said on Friday that they’ve taught students to sign the pledge in American Sign Language, to help deaf students feel more comfortable.

“To see sign language pushed to the forefront and see it become something that’s not just specifically for deaf people, it makes them feel like they’re a part of the family,” said Cravens head interpreter, Danny Hinton. “It changes the culture.”

Officials said it took one week for students to learn.

A select number of those students said it means the world to them.

“It makes me happy,” said Zariah Williams.

Williams is a second grade student who happens to be deaf.

She said being deaf already poses a challenge, but it’s nothing she isn’t able to overcome.

Interpreter Tara Jones said Williams’s fellow classmates do what they can to be understanding.

“When they try to communicate with her, they recognize that she has a hearing loss, they recognize that already,” said. “They understand that they just can’t speak to her.”

Hinton and Jones serve as the bridge between their students with hearing impairments and the students who don’t know sign language.

“[The school’s] Ability to sign and communicate with her, I’ve seen her flourish and thrive,” Hinton said.

They also say they’ve worked with staff members.

“We’ll have lunch ladies say, ‘how do I say chicken nuggets,’ and she’ll teach them how to say chicken nuggets and the next time we have it she’ll be like ‘do you want chicken,’” Hinton said.

They said it starts with the pledge, but with the help of students like Williams, it could become much more.

“She’s communicating totally on her own, then beautifully teaching other people how to communicate with her,” Hinton said.

The staff at Cravens Elementary said they hope this can serve as an example for schools across the Commonwealth.

