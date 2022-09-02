Federal list displays passenger benefits when flights are delayed or canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The next time someone’s flight is delayed for a long time or if they get stuck somewhere with a canceled flight, a couple of taps on a phone could take the guess work out of getting help from their airline.

For the first time, the Department of Transportation (DOT) is publishing the promises airlines make to passengers when it comes to paying for hotel rooms, meals and other benefits after canceled or delayed flights.

The Airline Customer Service Dashboard is a gamechanger for passengers who used to have to request, argue or negotiate for benefits that are now clearly stated upfront.

Travelers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International welcome the change.

“It makes it nicer,” air traveler Gloria Pashke said, “because of the fact I have to connect through another city to get there. So it is an advantage.”

“That will actually add some confidence,” air traveler Tesla Ruser said. “Yes, makes me feel good.”

The change comes at a time when passenger numbers at Louisville Muhammad Ali International are climbing back to record levels seen before the pandemic. Seven of the 10 carriers in the DOT dashboard offer flights in and out of Louisville.

“Summer’s been incredible here,” Anthony Glimer, Louisville Regional Airport Authority Marketing & Air Service Development Director said. “We added two non-stop routes, San Francisco on Breeze Airways and Boston on American. Both of those are doing very well. We’ve seen passenger traffic at or exceeding 2019 levels at times. 2019 was our all-time record. So, it’s been a very busy summer at the airport.”

Delta, United and American Airlines are the three major carriers in Louisville checking all the boxes for passenger benefits on the DOT dashboard. Allegiant is the only Louisville carrier listed as promising no benefits.

The benefits promised to passengers do not apply to weather events or delays and cancellations for security reasons.

