Funeral happening Friday for man killed in Henderson mass shooting

Newscast Recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Visitation for Chad Holmes is set for Friday morning at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.

He’s one of the victims in the deadly Harbor House shooting.

[Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim]

Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

His funeral will follow right after.

Holmes will then be laid to rest at Fernwood Cemetery.

Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim

