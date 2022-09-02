Funeral happening Friday for man killed in Henderson mass shooting
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Visitation for Chad Holmes is set for Friday morning at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
He’s one of the victims in the deadly Harbor House shooting.
[Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim]
Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
His funeral will follow right after.
Holmes will then be laid to rest at Fernwood Cemetery.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.