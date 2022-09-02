Funeral happening Friday for man killed in Henderson mass shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Visitation for Chad Holmes is set for Friday morning at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.

He’s one of the victims in the deadly Harbor House shooting.

[Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim]

Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

His funeral will follow right after.

Holmes will then be laid to rest at Fernwood Cemetery.

Henderson family remembers mass shooting victim

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.