Glasgow man arrested for catalytic converter thefts

Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow Ky.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A catalytic converter theft investigation landed a Glasgow man behind bars.

Officers responded to Gillie Hyde about catalytic converters stolen from vehicles.

According to a news release, officers identified the suspect as Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow.

Officers were able to retrieve the stolen catalytic converters and return them to the dealership. But, they were damaged and could not be reused.

Matlock was arrested. He’s charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition and criminal mischief.

