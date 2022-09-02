Hopkinsville man charged with 150 counts of child sexual exploitation offenses

James E. West II, 39
James E. West II, 39(Christian Co. Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested James E. West II, 39, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

West was arrested after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch’s investigation revealed he had been sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

According to a news release, a search warrant was issued for a residence in Hopkinsville on September 1, 2022, where equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

West is currently charged with 100 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age and 50 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years of age.

These charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison. KSP said West was also charged with 50 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

West was taken to the Christian County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

