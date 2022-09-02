Local firefighters “Fill the Boot” in hopes to combat and support Muscular Dystrophy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Every year, on Labor Day weekend, the Bowling Green Fire Department asks the community to help them “fill the boot” in hopes to give back to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and community.

This weekend only, the fire department will be stationed at both Walmarts in town between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., collecting donations.

The money they raise will go towards muscular disease research and funding “summer camp” costs for children battling these diseases.

An engineer at the fire station, William Moore, says that just over the last several years research for muscular diseases has made “leaps and bounds,” and the department is happy to be a part of it.

Moore said that just over the last seven years there have been 17 new drugs discovered to help combat these diseases.

“So there have been families that have been given a new lease on life when it comes to their muscle disease and just the strides that they’ve been making since,” says Moore.

When asked why they do it, Moore said, “So the connection is very deep. It’s a tradition that firefighters have been doing for a while there are families in the area that are affected with muscle disease. So, for the Bowling Green Fire Department, we like to say this is a get-to kind of thing. We ‘get’ to take part and raise funds as opposed to we ‘got’ to raise funds. So, it’s just a support in our community and just being here in a different way.”

Last year, the Bowling Green Fire Department collected the most money in the entire state of Kentucky, raising $28,100, and are hoping to beat that number this year.

In return, donors will receive a sticker, and of course, the gift of giving back to not just the 4,000 plus cases in Kentucky, but to those across the nation with muscle diseases.

