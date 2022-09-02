Man accused of swapping barcodes at Walmart to commit fraud, police say

Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.
Joseph Alexander, 36, was arrested and charged with retail fraud.(Alpena County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A man in Michigan is facing charges after being accused of switching barcodes of items at Walmart.

According to police, a store associate said they saw a man removing barcodes from less expensive items and putting them on higher-priced products.

The man is then accused of going through the self-checkout register to scan the items.

Police said the associate tried to speak with the man about the purchase but was told he had to go outside and check on his children.

Ultimately, the man left the store.

Police used surveillance footage to identify the man as Joseph Alexander, 36.

There were several incidents reviewed that began in June 2022, according to police, and more than $1,100 in merchandise was stolen in total.

Alexander was arrested and charged with retail fraud.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville Police Department
78-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver runs red light in Scottsville
Barren County Sheriff's Office search for suspect's car involved in alleged road rage shooting.
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
Several fall ill at Bowling Green Junior High School from elevated carbon dioxide levels
Elevated levels of carbon monoxide at BG Junior High cause students, employee to become ill
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Police respond.
Man dead after car strikes pole in Scottsville Wednesday morning

Latest News

The National Hurricane Center reported Friday Tropical Storm Danielle has strengthened into a...
Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia.
LIVE: Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects
It's a historic step forward that could also offer humans extra protection from the fury of...
Scientific breakthrough could save Florida’s threatened coral reefs
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home