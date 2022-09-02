National Derby Rallies makes a pit stop in Bowling Green

If you’re looking for family-fun this Labor Day weekend, look no further than the National...
If you’re looking for family-fun this Labor Day weekend, look no further than the National Derby Rallies National Championships!(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking for family-fun this Labor Day weekend, look no further than the National Derby Rallies National Championships!

The 2022 National Derby Rallies Nationals have made a return pit stop to Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green, KY. The soap-box races will take place this weekend, with five divisions set to rev their engines.

Although a national championship is on the line, some soap-box racers say that racing is not the only thing this weekend is about.

“This is one of the greatest amateur racing events in the world.” Cash Driggers, an NDR National champion from Georgia, said in regards to soap-box racing.

Ronan Johnson, a 10-time champion from Washington, says the best part about being involved with the NDR is meeting new people and learning new things:

“I always say just meeting the new families and the new people who joined the sport. I’ve met a lot of friends through the derby. There is always something new to learn.”

Mark Miszewski, the President of the NDR, says this weekend is highlighted by soap-box racing, but the camaraderie between families and racers learning new things is the main takeaway every year.

“I love soapbox derby. I love seeing the kids. I especially love it when the kids are working well with their parents and learning,” says Miszewski.

“They’re learning about all the STEM-type related things. Learning how to tune cars, learning how to set them up, and then get to go out on a track and have fun enjoying what they produced.”

Between the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and Beech Bend’s Dragstrip, the 2022 NDR Nationals will fit right in within the car community in Bowling Green.

Tomorrow, September 3rd, is the first official day of racing with races beginning at 7:00 AM. For more information on this weekend’s events, visit NDR’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville Police Department
78-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver runs red light in Scottsville
Barren County Sheriff's Office search for suspect's car involved in alleged road rage shooting.
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
Several fall ill at Bowling Green Junior High School from elevated carbon dioxide levels
Elevated levels of carbon monoxide at BG Junior High cause students, employee to become ill
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday.
Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville

Latest News

"Fill The Boot" with the Bowling Green Fire Department this Labor Day Weekend
Local firefighters “Fill the Boot” in hopes to combat and support Muscular Dystrophy
Labor Day weekend Fireworks in Bowling Green allowed...
Bowling Green welcomes Labor Day weekend fireworks
Sunny and warm today, but showers are likely for our Labor Day weekend!
Friday morning forecast
James E. West II, 39
Hopkinsville man charged with 150 counts of child sexual exploitation offenses