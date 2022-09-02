National Derby Rallies makes a pit stop in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking for family-fun this Labor Day weekend, look no further than the National Derby Rallies National Championships!

The 2022 National Derby Rallies Nationals have made a return pit stop to Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green, KY. The soap-box races will take place this weekend, with five divisions set to rev their engines.

Although a national championship is on the line, some soap-box racers say that racing is not the only thing this weekend is about.

“This is one of the greatest amateur racing events in the world.” Cash Driggers, an NDR National champion from Georgia, said in regards to soap-box racing.

Ronan Johnson, a 10-time champion from Washington, says the best part about being involved with the NDR is meeting new people and learning new things:

“I always say just meeting the new families and the new people who joined the sport. I’ve met a lot of friends through the derby. There is always something new to learn.”

Mark Miszewski, the President of the NDR, says this weekend is highlighted by soap-box racing, but the camaraderie between families and racers learning new things is the main takeaway every year.

“I love soapbox derby. I love seeing the kids. I especially love it when the kids are working well with their parents and learning,” says Miszewski.

“They’re learning about all the STEM-type related things. Learning how to tune cars, learning how to set them up, and then get to go out on a track and have fun enjoying what they produced.”

Between the National Corvette Museum, the Bowling Green Hot Rods, and Beech Bend’s Dragstrip, the 2022 NDR Nationals will fit right in within the car community in Bowling Green.

Tomorrow, September 3rd, is the first official day of racing with races beginning at 7:00 AM. For more information on this weekend’s events, visit NDR’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.