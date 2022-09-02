Stormy at Times This Holiday Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday brought heat and humidity back to the region, and while clouds will keep readings down this weekend, those same clouds will produce wet weather at times.

Staying sticky through Labor Day

As we head into the holiday weekend, higher humidity will be noted. There will be some widespread showers and storms, with the best chances coming during the afternoon to early evening hours. The main threats with thunderstorms will be locally heavy rainfall and lightning. When it’s not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds to go with daytime readings in the low-to-mid 80s.

Beyond Labor Day, expect isolated-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through Friday. Highs will remain in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. High 84. Low 68. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83. Low 69. Winds S at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudly. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 82. Low 67. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 93

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 103 (1913)

Record Low: 45 (1987)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 33.25″ (-1.77″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18/ Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Moderate (7463 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen: 10.2 (Very High - Grass, Weeds)

