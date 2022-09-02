BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday! It’s a crisp start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s for much of our morning.

Sunny and warm today, but showers are likely for our Labor Day weekend! (WBKO)

Today looks mainly dry, although muggier air starts to creep back into the region. This may help fire off a stray shower or thundershower late Friday afternoon. Highs will be a bit warmer, topping out around 90°. As we head into the holiday weekend, higher humidity will be noted. There also could be some widespread showers and storms, with the best chances coming during the afternoon to early evening hours. When it’s not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds to go with seasonable temperatures. Isolated showers are expected through the middle of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. High 90. Low 68. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers likely. High 87. Low 68. Winds SE at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. High 83. Low 69. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 59

Record High Today: 103 (1913)

Record Low Today: 45 (1987)

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.13″)

So Far This Year: 33.25″ (-1.65″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Pollen Count: 1.8 (Low, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 6 (High)

