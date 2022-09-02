Two Adairville Elementary students tackle the football field

ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Caydence Baker and Hadley Morgan are not what you would expect when someone mentions football players, but that is exactly what they are.

For both students, this is their first year playing Junior Pro Football for Logan County.

This is both girls’ first year playing the sport and they have been doing great according to those that have seen them play. The girls also said that the boys on the team don’t treat them differently and play with them just like anyone else.

Caydence Baker played soccer but has always loved the sport. She is a fan of the Baltimore Ravens and says that she enjoys watching football and going to Titans games. Her mother, Tina Baker who teaches coding and Algebra at Adairville, said that when her daughter approached her about playing football there was a concern about Caydence’s small stature. Caydence plans to be the kicker on her team when she reaches Middle and High school.

Hadley Morgan had her introduction to football through her cousin Bentley. She says that when he started playing, she would practice with him and started to like the game. She admits that when she first played a real game she was nervous and thought she was going to be hurt. She proudly stated, “but I didn’t. The rest of the boys got hurt, but not me.”

Logan County Junior Pro Football schedules are available online if anyone wishes to go to the games and cheer these young ladies on.

