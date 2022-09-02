Watching Out for You: ‘Quiet quitting’ and ‘quiet firing’

Social media is sharing the ways employers are pushing people out instead of firing them outright.
By Connie Leonard
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic changed how people looked at their home and work life balance and had many people talking about “quiet quitting,” basically doing work that’s required, but not going overboard for their company.

Now, social media is sharing the ways employers are pushing people out instead of firing them outright.

