Boat safety during Labor Day weekend at Barren River Lake

LUCAS, Ky. (WBKO) - Labor Day weekend has arrived and many families are hitting the waters for a relaxing three-day weekend.

With an influx of people celebrating the holiday weekend on the water comes an increase of boats on the water.

Gracie Delk, the Boat Rental Manager at the Barren River Lake State Park Marina, says safety is the number one priority for Barren River Lake employees.

“It’s really important,” says Delk. “We want to make sure that everybody on the water is taken care of. We want everyone to have a fun time without any emergencies, so we try to stress that to everyone that comes in (to the lake).”

Delk also says that boaters should have no worries if they have the proper safety equipment on board with them, and if they know how to communicate with other boaters in the event of an emergency.

“You want to make sure that you have your basic standard life jackets, emergency throw, fire extinguisher, all your basic just emergency equipment.” Delk says.

“While you’re out there, you want to make sure that you’re watching other boaters while you’re also watching yourself. You don’t want to cross paths or get too close, especially if you’re pulling tubers or skiers”

If an accident or emergency does occur, boaters should be aware of the proper procedures and measures to take.

“You want a basic first-aid kit in case anything does happen or if there is an accident on the water. You want to have your emergency throw, a paddle,” says Delk. “You want to ensure that you have that many life jackets on the boat as well. Then, of course, if you have anyone 12 and under they need their fitted ski vests as well.”

Just remember whatever you are doing, if you and the family are hitting the waters this weekend, always remember: safety first.

