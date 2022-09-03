Corvette Hall of Fame inducts four

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, four individuals were inducted into the Corvette Hall of Fame.

Since their inception there have only been 75 people inducted.

Each year a leader will be inducted from one of three categories GM-Chevrolet, racing and enthusiast.

Those inducted into this year’s class are, Elfi Arkus-Duntov, the racing duo Jim miller and Gary Pratt and Ed Welburn.

Jerry Burden accepted Elfi’s award posthumously.

Sharon Brawner, the President and CEO of the National Corvette Museum sent a message to those inducted.

“Know that your careers are meaningful, the word we use is indelible, that cannot be removed from Corvette history, and it is our honor at this museum to hold their legacy forever, and they’re always a part of Corvette,” says Brawner.

One of the inductees, Ed Welburn spoke on the most rewarding part of his career.

Ed: I’m told that I’ve been a part of working on 540 different car projects. And I led an incredible group of people. So there are cars that I’m excited about. The very last car that I worked on was the new C8 Corvette and a C7 Corvette, working on Corvettes is great, working on Camaros, Cadillacs, all that. But building a team of creative designers that were working in studios around the world, for me was the most rewarding thing was building that design team,” adds Welburn.

