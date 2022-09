BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina bring all the fun from Week 3, plus they’re joined by Lauren Floyd who has a tropical preview of WKU Football right out of Honolulu.

Final

Bowling Green 41

Pleasure Ridge Park 14

Final

Greenwood 42

Allen County-Scottsville 24

Warren East tops Edmonson County 48-0

Final

Edmonson County 0

Warren East 48

FFN Week 3: Logan County Cougars take down the Russellville Panthers

Final

Russellville 0

Logan County 54

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.