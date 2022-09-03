Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lauren Bright

By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 2, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

They say teaching is one of the most rewarding professions, and although rewarding, not everyone has what it takes to make an impact in a child’s life.

But one Dishman McGinnis teacher is showing others that small gestures can positively affect the life of a little one.

Mrs. Lauren Bright, has been teaching for the past 11 years.

Teaching is something she’s been wanting to do since she was in the second grade.

“The other day, there was a video of a little girl who said, who was sort of calling her Miss Sunshine, because that’s what they see her as as Miss Sunshine,” says Megan Hall, a friend of Lauren.

“My very most important thing to do in my classroom is build relationships and I’ve learned that it goes much further than, than in the classroom walls,” says Bright of her teaching ways.

Bright is currently a kindergarten teacher at Dishman McGinnis, those who have worked with her say the passion she has for making an impact in the child’s life goes beyond academics.

“She just has the heart to really make sure people around her know that they are loved and cared for,” adds Hall.

Among being a teacher, Bright makes sure her kids know how much they mean to her by taking care of them especially during the holidays, and visiting them at home.

“Since I teach kindergarten, a lot of times, they’ve never been to school before. So creating an environment that is positive and fun, where students want to come back,” also says Lauren.

Helping brighten children’s lives one day at a time.

“My message for Miss Sunshine Miss bride is just to make sure that she knows that she is seen and she is appreciated, that she’s making a huge difference in this community and in this world and changing lives of these little kindergarteners that come in here,” said Hall.

Bright is just grateful to be doing what she loves.

“It really does take a village to to educate these children. So I appreciate my support system and I encourage other educators to find their support system, especially on a darker, hard, challenging day. You really have to lean in on those students, and those in your support system to get you through those hard times,” says Bright.

