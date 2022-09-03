Strong storm and localized flooding potential through tonight

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Numerous showers and thunderstorms will move through our viewing area for the rest of our Saturday. Some of these storms could be on the stronger to severe side.

With these storms we’ll see periods of heavy downpours, which could lead to flooding in some spots. As families continue to commute for the Labor Day weekend, remember to turn around & don’t drown! Lightning, strong/damaging winds, and even hail will be a threat as well. Showers and storms will move northeast through this evening/tonight. More showers and storms are expected through Sunday. Some of those could be on the stronger side as well, so just stay weather aware through this weekend! Labor day will still see some spotty scattered showers and thunderstorms. You will not want to forget the rain gear this holiday weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scat’d showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83. Low 69. Winds S at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Widely Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 82. Low 67. Winds SE at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms possible. High 83 . Low 68. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 102 (1913)

Record Low: 46 (1893)

Today’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 0.02″ (-0.36″)

Yearly Precip: 33.27″ (-1.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 18/ Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Moderate (7463 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen: 10.2 (Very High - Grass, Weeds)

